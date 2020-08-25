मुंबई: सोशल मीडिया मार्केटिंग प्रभावकों धोखाधड़ी मामले में 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

The accused person operates several portals that provide fake followers, views, subscribers, likes etc to profiles on various social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube & Facebook: Mumbai Police https://t.co/6XN1ksmbLY— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020
