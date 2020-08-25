शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: 45-year-old man arrested in social media marketing influencers fraud case

मुंबई: सोशल मीडिया मार्केटिंग प्रभावकों धोखाधड़ी मामले में 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 11:04 PM IST
मुंबई पुलिस
मुंबई पुलिस - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई पुलिस के विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) द्वारा सोशल मीडिया मार्केटिंग प्रभावकों धोखाधड़ी मामले में एक 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मुंबई पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी व्यक्ति कई ऐसे पोर्टल्स संचालित करता है जो विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म जैसे इंस्टाग्राम, यूट्यूब और फेसबुक पर यूजर्स को नकली फॉलोवर, व्यूज, सब्सक्राइबर्स और लाइक दिलाते हैं।
mumbai police mumbai police special investigation team special investigation team social media fraud

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

