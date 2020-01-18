शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: हवाला मामले में भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय से कोलकाता पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

एएनआई, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 02:53 PM IST
मुकुल रॉय
मुकुल रॉय - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में एक हवाला मामले नामजद भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय से कोलकाता के कालीघाट पुलिस स्टेशन में पूछताछ हो रही है। एक अदालत ने पहले पुलिस को मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया था। मुकुल रॉय को कोलकाता पुलिस ने एफआईआर में आरोपी बनाया है।
mukul roy kolkata police hawala case
