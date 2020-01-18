पश्चिम बंगाल: हवाला मामले में भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय से कोलकाता पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

West Bengal: BJP leader Mukul Roy is being interrogated by Kolkata Police in a hawala case in Kalighat Police Station. A Court had earlier ordered the police to file an FIR in the case. He has been named accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. Interrogation underway. pic.twitter.com/zQypySVnPh— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
18 जनवरी 2020