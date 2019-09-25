केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- पीएम मोदी को 'फादर ऑफ इंडिया' कहे जाने पर जिसे गर्व नहीं, वह भारतीय नहीं

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on US President Donald Trump calling PM Narendra Modi 'Father of the Nation': For the first time the US President has used such words of appreciation for any PM. If someone is not proud of it then maybe that person doesn't consider himself an Indian. https://t.co/2YZo7oZa5F— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
पुणे के डिप्टी कलेक्टर सुरेखा माने ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पेट्रोल पंप, रेलवे स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड से पीएम मोदी के चित्र वाले सभी सरकारी विज्ञापनों को हटाने के लिए एक नोटिस जारी किया है।
25 सितंबर 2019