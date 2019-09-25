शहर चुनें

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- पीएम मोदी को 'फादर ऑफ इंडिया' कहे जाने पर जिसे गर्व नहीं, वह भारतीय नहीं

Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 02:20 PM IST
Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप द्वारा 'फादर ऑफ इंडिया' कहे जाने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने देश के लिए गर्व का विषय बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी को इस पर गर्व नहीं होता है, तो हो सकता है कि वह खुद को भारतीय नहीं मानता हो। 
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि ऐसा पहली बार हुआ कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने किसी भी प्रधानमंत्री के लिए ऐसे शब्दों का प्रयोग किया है। अगर किसी व्यक्ति को इस पर गर्व महसूस नहीं होता है, तो शायद वह खुद को भारतीय नहीं मानता है।
 



उन्होंने कहा कि यदि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की ओर से एक स्पष्ट और निष्पक्ष दृष्टिकोण सामने आता है, तो मुझे लगता है कि सभी भारतीय नागरिकों को इस पर गर्व महसूस करना चाहिए, फिर चाहे वह किसी भी राजनीतिक पार्टी से जुड़ा हो। 
jitendra singh pm modi trump
