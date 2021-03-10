प्रादेशिक सेना में कैप्टन बने वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, 2016 में बने थे लेफ्टिनेंट

I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 10, 2021
Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain.
I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India 🇮🇳.
जय हिन्द | pic.twitter.com/pfaNPASMqT
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.