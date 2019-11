कैबिनेट बैठक के बड़े फैसले : 1.2 लाख टन प्याज होगी आयात, पीएसयू में सरकारी हिस्सेदारी घटेगी

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded 'in-principle' approval for enabling reduction of Government of India paid-up share capital below 51% in select CPSEs while retaining the management control.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Numaligarh Refinery will be with the government only. It shall not go in for disinvestment. BPCL minus Numaligarh Refinery will go for disinvestment. https://t.co/ZZS5se6KZt