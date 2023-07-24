Meghalaya: भीड़ ने मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय पर बरसाए पत्थर, पांच पुलिसकर्मी घायल; तुरा में लगाया गया नाइट कर्फ्यू

#WATCH | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was having discussions with agitating organisations based in Garo-Hills who are on a hunger strike for a winter capital in Tura: CMO PRO— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
Meanwhile, a crowd (other than agitating groups) gathered at the CMO in Tura and started pelting stones.… pic.twitter.com/EqUhQDwjtl
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed