Ministry of Railways approves the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains

196 जोड़ी त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों को रेल मंत्रालय ने दी मंजूरी, इन तारीखों के बीच होगा संचालन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 06:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

रेल मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को जोनल रेलवे के त्योहार विशेष ट्रेनों से संबंधित एक प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी। इस प्रस्ताव के अनुसार देश में 196 जोड़ी त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाएगा। इन ट्रेनों का संचालन 20 अक्तूबर से 30 नवंबर तक होगा। इन ट्रेनों का किराया वही रहेगा जो स्पेशल ट्रेनों में चल रहा है। 
india news national railway ministry of railways festival special train

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

