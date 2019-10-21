संसद के अगले सत्र की तारीखों का हुआ एलान, 18 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक चलेगा सत्र

Next session of Parliament will be from November 18 till December 13. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard. pic.twitter.com/kKTcJeX2yY— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ गोवा कोर्ट में दायर यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में सोमवार को पीड़िता की जिरह शूरू हो गई। पीड़िता की जिरह को कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड किया जा रहा है। तेजपाल के और पीड़िता के वकील इस समय मापुसा अदालत में मौजूद हैं।
21 अक्टूबर 2019