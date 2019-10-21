शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Next session of Parliament will from November 18 till December 13

संसद के अगले सत्र की तारीखों का हुआ एलान, 18 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक चलेगा सत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 12:02 PM IST
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र 18 नवंबर से शुरू हो कर 13 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। सरकार ने दोनों सदनों के सचिवालयों को सूचित किया है। इस सत्र के दौरान सरकार कई महत्वपूर्ण विधेयक पारित कराने का प्रयास करेगी जबकि विपक्ष आर्थिक सुस्ती, जम्मू कश्मीर से जुड़े विषयों सहित अन्य मुद्दों पर सरकार को घेरने का प्रयास करेगा।
विज्ञापन
सरकार आगामी सत्र में अनेक विधेयक लाने के साथ ही दो महत्वपूर्ण अध्यादेशों को कानून बनाने की योजना पर काम कर रही है। इनमें से एक अध्यादेश सितंबर में आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 और वित्त अधिनियम, 2019 में संशोधन के लिए जारी किया गया था। दूसरा अध्यादेश भी सितंबर में जारी किया गया था जो ई-सिगरेट और इसी तरह के उपकरणों की बिक्री, निर्माण और भंडारण पर प्रतिबंध से संबंधित है।

पिछले दो वर्षों में शीतकालीन सत्र 21 नवंबर को शुरू हुआ था और जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह तक चला था।



 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Government plans to get the citizenship bill passed in the winter session
India News

शीत सत्र में नागरिकता बिल पास कराने की तैयारी में जुटी सरकार, टीआरएस, बीजेडी की भूमिका अहम

19 अक्टूबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नवंबर के तीसरे हफ्ते से शुरू हो सकता है संसद का शीत सत्र

17 अक्टूबर 2019

परषोत्तम रूपाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कीटनाशक, बीज विधेयकों को संसद के अगले सत्र में मिलेगी मंजूरी: कृषि राज्य मंत्री

19 सितंबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
bussnes
Panipat

दो माह के संघर्ष के बाद सरकार को अपना पक्ष समझाने में कामयाब हुए उद्यमी

4 सितंबर 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

75 दिन का लेखा-जोखा: सरकार ने पहले ही सत्र में पास कराए रिकॉर्ड 38 बिल

29 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

जब संसद में कानून और फाइनेंस वाला भाषण छोड़ गंभीर अरुण जेटली करने लगे शायरी

24 अगस्त 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
parliament session rajya sabha lok sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लाल कप्तान और वॉर
Bollywood

'वॉर' बनी साल 2019 की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई सैफ की 'लाल कप्तान'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

pm modi
Bollywood

रामचरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shammi Kapoor
Bollywood

उम्रभर जिस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार को तरसते रहे शम्मी कपूर, उसने एक झटके में तोड़ दिया था दिल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Kamal Sadanah
Bollywood

दर्दनाक है इस हीरो की कहानी, जन्मदिन पर मां-बहन को गोली मार पिता ने खुद को उड़ा लिया था

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतगणना जारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव मतगणना: भीमताल के विधायक की पत्नी जीतीं, बनीं बीडीसी मेंबर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, कातिलों ने Google ही नहीं Facebook को बनाया ऐसे हथियार?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: कातिलों पर यूपी पुलिस ने रखा ढाई लाख का इनाम, लखनऊ लाए गए साजिशकर्ता

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Jio GigaFiber plan
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio के यूजर्स को लगा झटका, बंद हुए ये दो सबसे सस्ते डाटा पैक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

The terrified PoK resident said it felt like they would destroy everything
India News

आसमान से बरस रहे थे शोले, पीओके निवासी ने कहा-ऐसा लगा जैसे वह सब कुछ तबाह कर देंगे

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

तरुण तेजपाल
India News

गोवा: तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ यौन शोषण मामले में पीड़िता की जिरह शुरू

तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ गोवा कोर्ट में दायर यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में सोमवार को पीड़िता की जिरह शूरू हो गई। पीड़िता की जिरह को कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड किया जा रहा है। तेजपाल के और पीड़िता के वकील इस समय मापुसा अदालत में मौजूद हैं।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपेंद्र हुड्डा, देवेंद्र फडणवीस, शरद पवार
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव: हरियाणा में अबतक 23 फीसदी और महाराष्ट्र में 17 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Assembly election 2019
India News

amarujala.com पर पाएं महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनावों से जुड़े सभी एग्जिट पोल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

abhishek manu singhvi
India News

सिंघवी ने की सावरकर की तारीफ, कहा- आजादी की लड़ाई में भूमिका निभाई, देश के लिए जेल गए

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: अदालत ने ईडी को दी तिहाड़ में रतुल पुरी से पूछताछ की इजाजत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह
India News

गृह मंत्री शाह बोले- सरकार पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए काम का अच्छा माहौल सुनिश्चित करेगी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

छत्तीसगढ़: भूपेश बघेल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली राहत, सीडी कांड की सुनवाई पर लगी रोक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला वोट, कहा- संघ को पिछले 90 सालों से बनाया गया निशाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

गोदाम में लगी आग
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भिवंडी के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग द्वारा बुझाने का प्रयास जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर
India News

सीएम खट्टर साइकिल पर तो दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचे वोट डालने

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अतरंगी मिजाज से फिर रणवीर ने लूटी महफिल, स्टेज पर ही उछल-उछल कर नाचने लगे एक्टर

रणवीर सिंह के अतरंगी मिजाज से सभी परिचित हैं। मुंबई में एक फैशन शो के दौरान रणवीर ये रूप एक बार फिर देखने को मिला। रणवीर शो के दौरान स्टेज पर ही डांस करने लगे। उन्होंने वहां मौजूद दर्शकों के साथ हाथ मिलाया, उनसे बात की।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:46

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला वोट, कहा- संघ को पिछले 90 सालों से बनाया गया निशाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर 1:23

सीएम खट्टर साइकिल पर तो दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचे वोट डालने

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 1:52

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, पीएम मोदी ने की मतदान की अपील

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रैप गाकर मतदान के लिए जागरूकता 1:28

मतदान के लिए जागरुक करने का अनोखा तरीका, युवाओं की टोली रैप सॉन्ग गाकर कर रही वोटिंग की अपील

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्ष ने मोल्डिंग ऑफ रिलीफ पर दाखिल किया जवाब

21 अक्टूबर 2019

ईवीएम-वीवीपैट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूपी, पंजाब, हिमाचल समेत 18 राज्यों की 51 विधानसभा और दो लोकसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान के बाद सीएम फडणवीस और उनकी पत्नी
India News

महाराष्ट्र में मतदान जारी, सीएम फडणवीस-गडकरी-शिंदे समेत कई दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट

21 अक्टूबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार से मिलने पहुंचे एचडी कुमारास्वामी
India News

डीके शिवकुमार से मिलने तिहाड़ पहुंचे एचडी कुमारस्वामी, मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में हैं जेल में बंद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Supreme Court of India
India News

अगले मुख्य न्यायाधीश के सामने होंगी कौन सी चुनौतियां?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

हैदराबाद के बच्चों के अस्पताल में लगी आग
India News

हैदराबाद: बच्चों के अस्पताल में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, एक बच्चे की मौत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited