Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues SOP for skill training institutions

स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने कौशल प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए जारी की एसओपी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 10:45 PM IST
राजेश भूषण (स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय)
राजेश भूषण (स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय) - फोटो : एएनआई

स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने रविवार को कौशल प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए एसओपी जारी की है। इसके तहत मंत्रालय ने उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों को 21 सितंबर से पाठ्यक्रम संचालित करने की अनुमति दी है। मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी एसओपी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का खास ध्यान रखा गया है। दो कुर्सियों व डेस्कों के बीच छह फुट की दूरी होनी चाहिए। 
इसके अलावा संस्थानों को अलग अलग टाइम स्लॉट के लिए कहा गया है, जिससे फिजिकल डिस्टेंस का पालन हो सके। इसके अलावा फैकल्टी से यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है कि पढ़ाई कार्यक्रम के दौरान वे और सभी विद्यार्थी मास्क पहने हों।
 
ministry of health and family welfare skill training institutions

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

