सरकारी भर्ती पर कोई रोक नहीं, पहले की तरह ही होंगी भर्तियां : वित्त मंत्रालय 

Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and doesn't in any way affect or curtail recruitment: Ministry of Finance (2/2) https://t.co/X71SeKEfeK— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.