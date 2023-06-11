Train Accident: बंगाल में मिदनापुर-हावड़ा लोकल ट्रेन खड़गपुर में पटरी से उतरी, कोई हताहत नहीं

मिदनापुर-हावड़ा लोकल ट्रेन की आखिरी बोगी का एक पहिया शनिवार को खड़गपुर यार्ड में पश्चिम बंगाल में पटरी से उतर गया। हालांकि, किसी के घायल होने की सूचना नहीं है। ट्रेन की धीमी गति के कारण कोई बड़ा हादसा नहीं हुआ और किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

#WATCH | West Bengal: A wheel of the last bogie of Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed at Kharagpur yard. No injuries were reported. Rerailment has been done. pic.twitter.com/JAAIrJrFTi