Brahmos Missile: IAF ने सतह से सतह मार करने वाली ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, सेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

विस्तारित रेंज की यह नई ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल 450 किलोमीटर तक के लक्ष्य को निशाना बना सकती है। सेना की ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल रेजिमेंट ने यह सफल परीक्षण पिन प्वाइंट सटीकता के साथ किया। इसके लिए एक अन्य द्वीप पर लक्ष्य रखा गया था, जिसे मिसाइल ने सटीक निशाना बनाया। इसके साथ भारतीय सेना के नाम एक और उपलब्धि जुड़ गई है।

#WATCH | IAF recently carried out a successful test of its Surface to Surface version of the Brahmos Missile near the Eastern Seaboard archipelago. The missile fire was successful and the mission achieved all its objectives.



