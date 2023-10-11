Brahmos Missile: IAF ने सतह से सतह मार करने वाली ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, सेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय वायुसेना (आईएएफ) ने हाल ही में अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह के पास ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल के सतह से सतह संस्करण का सफल परीक्षण किया। मिसाइल फायर सफल रहा और मिशन ने अपने सभी उद्देश्यों को हासिल कर लिया।
#WATCH | IAF recently carried out a successful test of its Surface to Surface version of the Brahmos Missile near the Eastern Seaboard archipelago. The missile fire was successful and the mission achieved all its objectives.
(Video source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/5MVleIKC04
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed