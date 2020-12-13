हैदराबाद में 63 लाख की मेफेड्रोन ड्रग जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5fd519c78ebc3e3b89071135","slug":"mephedrone-drug-worth-rs-63-lakh-seized-in-hyderabad-and-two-arrest","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0926\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 63 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092b\u0947\u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय ने हैदराबाद में 3.15 मेफेड्रोन और प्रतिबंधित नशीले पदार्थों को सीज किया, इसकी कीमत लगभग 63.12 लाख थी। इस संबंध में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।







छापेमारी के दौरान घर से 12.40 लाख रुपए नकद और 112 ग्राम मेफेड्रोन के नमूने जब्त किए गए। साथ ही हैदराबाद के बाहरी इलाके में स्थित लैब से लगभग 219.5 किलोग्राम के मेफेड्रोन के निर्माण के लिए खरीदे गए कच्चे माल को भी जब्त कर लिया गया।





इस बारे में डीआरआई ने बताया कि मेफेड्रोन बनाने वाले ने रसायन विज्ञान में पीएचडी और इससे पहले उसने फार्मा क्षेत्र में काम किया। जांच से पता चलता है कि मुंबई का एक नेटवर्क इस मामले में मेफेड्रोन के निर्माण के पीछे है। प्रारंभिक अनुमानों के अनुसार, व्यक्ति ने पिछले एक वर्ष में 100 किलोग्राम से अधिक मेफेड्रोन का निर्माण और बिक्री की है।





3.15 kgs of Mephedrone, banned psychotropic substance, worth around 63.12 lakhs was seized and two persons were arrested in Hyderabad, Telangana on December 11: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) pic.twitter.com/QanJdWarrm — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Searches at house of Mephedrone manufacturer resulted in seizure of Rs 12.40 lakhs cash & 112 grams of Mephedrone samples. Raw materials which were procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kgs were also seized from the lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad: DRI https://t.co/sn9M00GJQm pic.twitter.com/2Joxqc6r2j — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Manufacturer, a PhD in Chemistry, worked in Pharma sector before breaking bad. Probe reveals a Mumbai based network is behind the manufacture of Mephedrone in this case. As per preliminary estimates, person has manufactured & sold over 100 kgs of Mephedrone in last one year: DRI — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

