शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Mephedrone drug worth rs 63 lakh seized in Hyderabad and two arrest

हैदराबाद में 63 लाख की मेफेड्रोन ड्रग जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 12:59 AM IST
विज्ञापन
हैदराबाद में मेफेड्रोन ड्रग जब्त........
हैदराबाद में मेफेड्रोन ड्रग जब्त........ - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय ने हैदराबाद में 3.15 मेफेड्रोन और प्रतिबंधित नशीले पदार्थों को सीज किया, इसकी कीमत लगभग 63.12 लाख थी। इस संबंध में  दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
विज्ञापन

 
छापेमारी के दौरान घर से 12.40 लाख रुपए नकद और 112 ग्राम मेफेड्रोन के नमूने जब्त किए गए। साथ ही हैदराबाद के बाहरी इलाके में स्थित लैब से लगभग 219.5 किलोग्राम के मेफेड्रोन के निर्माण के लिए खरीदे गए कच्चे माल को भी जब्त कर लिया गया।
 

इस बारे में डीआरआई ने बताया कि मेफेड्रोन बनाने वाले ने रसायन विज्ञान में पीएचडी और इससे पहले उसने फार्मा क्षेत्र में काम किया। जांच से पता चलता है कि मुंबई का एक नेटवर्क इस मामले में मेफेड्रोन के निर्माण के पीछे है। प्रारंभिक अनुमानों के अनुसार, व्यक्ति ने पिछले एक वर्ष में 100 किलोग्राम से अधिक मेफेड्रोन का निर्माण और बिक्री की है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national mephedrone drug directorate of revenue intelligence hyderabad news drug

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सोने का आईफोन रखने वाले दुनिया के चुनिंदा खिलाड़ी
Other Sports

सोने का आईफोन रखते हैं दुनिया के ये चुनिंदा खिलाड़ी, कीमत कर देगी हैरान

12 दिसंबर 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 13 December 2020: इन पांच राशि वालों के लिए शुभ रहेगा रविवार का दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Smartphone Myths
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन के बारे में वो आठ अफवाहें, जिन्हें आप मानते हैं सच

12 दिसंबर 2020

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

VIDEO: आखिरी ओवर में ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 22 रन, टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले पंत का तूफानी शतक

12 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय पुलिस सेवा
India News

बंगाल के बवाल का साइड इफेक्ट: केंद्र ने तीन आईपीएस अफसरों को प्रतिनियुक्ति पर बुलाया

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

शाकाहारी हैं ये चार भारतीय क्रिकेटर, बल्ले से निकले शॉट्स में दिखती है अद्भुत ताकत

12 दिसंबर 2020

Rohit sharma declares fit by BCCI but have to pass re assessment after a two week quarantine
Cricket News

BCCI ने रोहित शर्मा को फिट तो घोषित कर दिया, लेकिन कहानी में एक और पेंच है

12 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस से सुरक्षित रहने के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

मास्क पहनने से चश्मे पर भाप जमती है तो आजमाएं ये आसान टिप्स, दूर होगी समस्या

12 दिसंबर 2020

हर साल 96,000 से अधिक महिलाओं में सर्वाइकल कैंसर का पता चलता है
Health & Fitness

बार-बार पेशाब आना हो सकता है सर्वाइकल कैंसर का लक्षण, इस जानलेवा बीमारी को न करें नजरअंदाज 

12 दिसंबर 2020

tariff plan
Tech Diary

नए साल में फोन पर बात करना होगा महंगा, 20 फीसदी तक महंगे हो सकते हैं सभी कंपनियों के प्लान

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X