हैदराबाद में 63 लाख की मेफेड्रोन ड्रग जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

3.15 kgs of Mephedrone, banned psychotropic substance, worth around 63.12 lakhs was seized and two persons were arrested in Hyderabad, Telangana on December 11: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) pic.twitter.com/QanJdWarrm— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
Searches at house of Mephedrone manufacturer resulted in seizure of Rs 12.40 lakhs cash & 112 grams of Mephedrone samples. Raw materials which were procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kgs were also seized from the lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad: DRI https://t.co/sn9M00GJQm pic.twitter.com/2Joxqc6r2j— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
Manufacturer, a PhD in Chemistry, worked in Pharma sector before breaking bad. Probe reveals a Mumbai based network is behind the manufacture of Mephedrone in this case. As per preliminary estimates, person has manufactured & sold over 100 kgs of Mephedrone in last one year: DRI— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
