I reiterate that I am abroad & have earlier also responded to your notices. Surprisingly, the issues raised remain unaddressed, making my fear of safety rise to extreme levels. Media continues to conduct a trial by itself & blow every issue out of proportion: #MehulChoksi to CBI— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
I am extremely held up in my business abroad and am working hard to resolves the issues it is facing due to the unnecessary closure of business in India due to untenable allegations. Further I am unable to travel to India due to my persisting health condition: #MehulChoksi to CBI— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
20 मार्च 2018