CBI ने मेहुल चोकसी को फिर भेजा नोटिस, जवाब में कहा- पासपोर्ट सस्पेंड, इसलिए आने में असमर्थ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 11:04 AM IST
मेहुल चौकसी
मेहुल चौकसी
नीरव मोदी के साथ मिलकर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक को 1400 अरब का चूना लगाने वाले मेहुल चोकसी ने सीबीआई को जवाब भेजा है। बता दें कि जांच के लिए पेश होने के लिए सीबीआई ने चोकसी को नोटिस भेजा था। जिसके बाद उसने अपना जवाब देते हुए कहा है कि उनका पासपोर्ट रद्द है। चोकसी ने कहा कि क्षेत्रीय पासपोर्ट कार्यालय ने मेरे साथ बातचीत नहीं की है और मेरा पासपोर्ट अभी तक रद्द है। आपके ऑफिस के प्रति मेरी गहरी आस्था है और मैं भारत यात्रा करने के लिए किसी तरह का कोई बहाना नहीं बना रहा हूं।
मेहुल चोकसी ने आगे कहा कि मैं फिर से दोहराना चाहता हूं कि मैं इस समय विदेश में हूं और मैंने पहले भी आपके नोटिस का जवाब दिया। आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि उठाए गए मुद्दों पर अभी तक बात नहीं हुई है। मुझे अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर काफी ज्यादा डर है। मीडिया लगातार खुद से मेरा ट्रायल कर रही है और हर मामले को बेवजह तूल दे रही है।

चोकसी ने कहा है कि मैं फिर से कहना चाहता हूं कि कई एजेंसियों द्वारा उठाए गए कई कदमों के जरिए असहाय करके मुझे जांच के लिए पेश होने के लिए कहना गलत है। जिस तरह से मुझपर लगे आरोपों को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर पेश किया है उसकी वजह से मैं पूरी तरह से हैरान हूं। मैं विदेशों के अपने व्यवसाय में बहुत व्यस्त हूं और मैं मुद्दों को हल करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहा हूं।  इसके अलावा मैं अपने बिगड़ते स्वास्थ्य की वजह से भारत आने में असमर्थ हूं।

सीबीआई ने नीरव और चोकसी को 19, 23 और 28 फरवरी को जांच में जल्द शामिल होने के लिए तीन समन भेजे थे। इन समन में 7 मार्च को जांच एजेंसी के समक्ष पेश होने को कहा गया था। गीतांजलि जेम्स के प्रवर्तक चोकसी ने अपने सात पन्नों के पत्र में कहा था कि उसका पासपोर्ट निलंबित होने और स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं होने के कारण वह जांच में शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं।

चोकसी ने कहा था कि उसे 16 फरवरी को पासपोर्ट अधिकारियों की तरफ से एक ई-मेल प्राप्त हुआ जिसमें बताया गया था कि ‘भारत के लिए खतरा’ होने के कारण उसके पासपोर्ट को निलंबित किया जाता है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फ्रॉड के मामले में मेहुल चोकसी को आजीवन कारावास की सजा हो सकती है।
 

mehul choksi punjab national bank nirav modi

