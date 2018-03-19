शहर चुनें

महबूबा मुफ्ती बोलीं- भारत और पाकिस्तान के बंटवारे का कर्ज अदा कर रहा कश्मीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 04:20 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti
पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीजफायर उल्लंघन से 5 नागरिकों की मौत मामले में जम्मू-कश्मीर की सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती ने बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें शांति के लिए ऐसे कदम उठाने चाहिए जैसे पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी बाजपेई ने 2003 में उठाये थे। उस समय जब सीजफायर हुआ था तब वह पाकिस्तान गए थे।
महबूबा ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी भी पाकिस्तान गए लेकिन उसके बाद पठानकोट हमला हो गया। महबूबा ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग पाकिस्तान और भारत के बीच शत्रुता और बंटवारे का कर्ज अदा कर रहे हैं। हमारे लोग दोनों ही तरफ से मारे जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि वो पीएम मोदी और पाकिस्तान से गुजारिश करती हैं कि फायरिंग बंद होनी चाहिए।
 

J&K people are the one paying the price of enmity&partition b/w our nation & Pakistan. Our people are being killed on both the sides. It's my appeal to our PM & Pakistan that exchange of fire should stop:Mehbooba Mufti on 5 civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch pic.twitter.com/1OSvSeEpw9

— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018



 

Steps should be taken to establish peace like Vajpayee Ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) did in 2003 & went to Pakistan when ceasefire violations took place. PM Modi also went to Pakistan but Pathankot unfortunately happened after it: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/xAERewIsic

— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018


 

