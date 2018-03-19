J&K people are the one paying the price of enmity&partition b/w our nation & Pakistan. Our people are being killed on both the sides. It's my appeal to our PM & Pakistan that exchange of fire should stop:Mehbooba Mufti on 5 civilians killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch pic.twitter.com/1OSvSeEpw9— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
Steps should be taken to establish peace like Vajpayee Ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) did in 2003 & went to Pakistan when ceasefire violations took place. PM Modi also went to Pakistan but Pathankot unfortunately happened after it: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/xAERewIsic— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
कर्नाटक कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसला लिया गया है। फैसले में लिंगायत को अलग धर्म का दर्जा दिया गया है। यह दर्जा राज्य अल्पसंख्यक कानून के तहत दिया गया है।
19 मार्च 2018