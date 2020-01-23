मुंबई: भीमा कोरेगांव की समीक्षा के लिए अजित पवार और अनिल देशमुख के बीच बैठक जारी

Mumbai: Meeting underway between state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh along with other senior Police officers, in Maharashtra Secretariat on review of Bhima Koregaon cases pic.twitter.com/ZDPUMW18zh— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
2022 में होने वाले पहले मानव अंतरिक्ष यान कार्यक्रम (गगनयान) की शुरुआत से पहले इसरो द्वारा अंतरिक्ष की स्थिति को बेहतर ढंग से समझने के लिए एक रोबोट (ह्यूमनॉइड मॉडल, जो मानव की तरह दिखने वाला होगा) को भेजा जाएगा, जिसे 'व्योममित्र' नाम दिया गया है।
23 जनवरी 2020