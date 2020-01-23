शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Meeting underway between Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh with Police officers on review of Bhima Koregaon

मुंबई: भीमा कोरेगांव की समीक्षा के लिए अजित पवार और अनिल देशमुख के बीच बैठक जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 08:58 AM IST
सचिवालय में भीमा कोरेगांव मामलों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक हो रही है
सचिवालय में भीमा कोरेगांव मामलों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक हो रही है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र सचिवालय में राज्य के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार, गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख और अन्य वरिष्ठ पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच भीमा कोरेगांव मामलों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक हो रही है।
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मना विजय दिवस, एहतियातन बंद रहा इंटरनेट

1 जनवरी 2020

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामला
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा में पुणे पुलिस ने किया एफबीआई की मदद लेने का फैसला 

26 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव: वरवरा राव की डिस्क का डाटा निकालने के लिए पुणे पुलिस ने यूएस से मांगी मदद

26 दिसंबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
महाराष्ट्र पुलिस
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव मामला: मिलिंद एकबोटे और संभाजी भिडे समेत 160 लोगों को नोटिस

23 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा: पीएम मोदी की हत्या करना चाहते थे आरोपी, सरकार को 'उखाड़ फेंकना' था मकसद

20 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव: पुणे पुलिस ने अदालत में आरोपियों के खिलाफ पेश किया आरोप पत्र

19 दिसंबर 2019

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
bhima koregaon case ajit pawar anil deshmukh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

13वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' की हुई ऐसी हालत

23 जनवरी 2020

शोएब अख्तर ,वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

VIDEO: सहवाग को लेकर अख्तर का बड़ा बयान, बोला- जितना उसके सर पे बाल नहीं है, उतना...

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने की कोहली की 'विराट' तारीफ, वर्ल्ड कप में हुई इस घटना पर पहली बार तोड़ी चुप्पी

23 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पुराने फैसलों में सीधे टकराव पर ही बड़ी पीठ को भेजेंगे अनुच्छेद-370 का मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल और सुनील यादव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः जनता की जुबां पर मुफ्त की सुविधाएं ...पर महंगाई भी मुद्दा

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

दावोस: राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का बड़ा बयान, बोले- भारत और चीन ने उठाया 'विकासशील देश' होने का लाभ

23 जनवरी 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

अगर इस पार्टी में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिद्धू तो होंगे सीएम चेहरा, करीबी दोस्त मनाने में जुटे

23 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

क्या है कोरोना वायस, जिससे घबराई है पूरी दुनिया, अबतक 17 की मौत

22 जनवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इमरान का ख्वाब, भारत के साथ रिश्ते सामान्य होने पर दुनिया देखेगी पाकिस्तान की ताकत

22 जनवरी 2020

बीएसएफ मुख्यालय सांबा, पार्सल से पहुंचा आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांबा बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पर पार्सल बम भेजने के आरोप में एक जवान गिरफ्तार

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रोबोट
India News

गगनयान से पहले अंतरिक्ष जाएगा इसरो का 'व्योममित्र', ये इंसानी रोबोट कर सकता है बात

2022 में होने वाले पहले मानव अंतरिक्ष यान कार्यक्रम (गगनयान) की शुरुआत से पहले इसरो द्वारा अंतरिक्ष की स्थिति को बेहतर ढंग से समझने के लिए एक रोबोट (ह्यूमनॉइड मॉडल, जो मानव की तरह दिखने वाला होगा) को भेजा जाएगा, जिसे 'व्योममित्र' नाम दिया गया है।

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार, पुलिस पिकेट पर बम फेंकने का है आरोप

23 जनवरी 2020

माओवादियों ने वाहनों में आग लगा दी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओडिशा: माओवादियों ने सड़क बना रहे कर्मचारियों को पीटा, वाहनों में लगाई आग

23 जनवरी 2020

धमाके के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षा बल
India News

मणिपुर : पश्चिमी इंफाल में नागमपाल रिम्स रोड पर आईईडी धमाका

23 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व सीजेआई गोगोई पर यौन दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप लगाने वाली पूर्व महिला कर्मी बहाल

23 जनवरी 2020

वीर सावरकर
India News

‘स्वातंत्र्यवीर’ नाटक के मंचन से देशभर में होगा वीर सावरकर के विचारों का प्रदर्शन

23 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पुराने फैसलों में सीधे टकराव पर ही बड़ी पीठ को भेजेंगे अनुच्छेद-370 का मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 जनवरी 2020

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

निर्भया केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची केंद्र सरकार, कहा- डेथ वारंट जारी होने के सात दिन में हो फांसी

23 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- सज्जन होते हैं हाथी, इंसानों को उन्हें रास्ता देना होगा, परेशानी खड़ी करने नहीं देंगे

23 जनवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दिल्ली के सागनिक अनुपम को बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार 2020 से सम्मानित किया।
India News

बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार 2020 : सूझबूझ ने ईशान को दिलवाया सम्मान, रूसी युवती के लिए बने फरिश्ता

23 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गगनयान से पहले अंतरिक्ष जाएगा इसरो का 'व्योममित्र', ये इंसानी रोबोट कर सकता है बात

2022 में होने वाले पहले मानव अंतरिक्ष यान कार्यक्रम (गगनयान) की शुरुआत से पहले इसरो द्वारा अंतरिक्ष की स्थिति को बेहतर ढंग से समझने के लिए एक रोबोट (ह्यूमनॉइड मॉडल, जो मानव की तरह दिखने वाला होगा) को भेजा जाएगा, जिसे 'व्योममित्र' नाम दिया गया है।

23 जनवरी 2020

सीएम योगी 1:25

कानपुर में CAA पर बोले योगी आदित्यनाथ,देश विरोधी नारे लगाने वालों पर होगा मुकदमा

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:55

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों की मांग, सरकार लाए सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:07

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी,निवेश का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरुरी

22 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:09

बजट 2020 : वित्त मंत्री से बजट को लेकर ट्रेवल सेक्टर को उम्मीद, रिफॉर्म करने की हो घोषणा

22 जनवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रेल इंजनों से होने वाले प्रदूषण पर सीपीसीबी से एनजीटी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट, एक महीने का दिया समय

23 जनवरी 2020

असम राइफल्स (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम राइफल्स ने खारिज किए महिला आईपीएस के आरोप, बताया बेबुनियाद और मनगढ़ंत

23 जनवरी 2020

सियाचिन में तैनात जवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र सियाचिन में तैनात सैनिकों को मिलेगी विशेष किट और उपकरण

23 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान से आए झांकी के कलाकार
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : राजपथ पर निकलेंगी 16 राज्यों व छह केंद्रीय मंत्रालयों की झांकियां

23 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारतीय नौसेना की स्कॉर्पियन और परमाणु पनडुब्बियों को बहुत जल्द मिलेंगे टॉरपीडो

23 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मायावती और अखिलेश यादव पर ताना कसकर प्रियंका गांधी ने अमित शाह को घेरा

22 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited