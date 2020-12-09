शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maratha Reservation matter: SC orders that the matter is heard from 25th January

मराठा आरक्षण मामला: 25 जनवरी से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 03:30 PM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को कहा कि मराठा आरक्षण मामले की सुनवाई 25 जनवरी से होगी। दरअसल, संविधान में 102वां संशोधन विचाराधीन है, इसलिए कोर्ट ने अटॉर्नी जनरल को नोटिस जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने अधिवक्ताओं से लिखित दलीलें देने को कहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

