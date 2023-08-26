Tamil Nadu: कॉफी बनाने के दौरान सिलेंडर में विस्फोट, पर्यटक ट्रेन के कोच में लगी आग; 10 की मौत, 20 अन्य घायल

तमिलनाडु के मदूरै में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। मदुरै में ट्रेन के कोच में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस दौरान 20 अन्य लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। समाचार एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक, शनिवार तड़के मदुरै रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बोडी लेन पर खड़ी एक पर्यटक ट्रेन में आग लग गई। हादसे में कई लोग मारे गए हैं। दक्षिण रेलवे ने मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 10 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक मदद का एलान किया है।

VIDEO | Several killed after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday. pic.twitter.com/z6EMz4xsXn