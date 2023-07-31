Tamil Nadu Accident: मदुरै जिले में कार और ट्रक की भीषण टक्कर, हादसे में चार की मौत

तमिलनाडु के मदुरै जिले के थिरुमंगलम में रविवार देर रात एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया है। इस दुर्घटना में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। एसपी शिव प्रसाद ने बताया कि घटना देर रात की है। मदुरै जिले के थिरुमंगलम के पास एक कार और कंटेनर ट्रक के बीच जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। इसकी वजह से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।

Tamil Nadu | Four people died in an accident where a car and a container truck collided near Thirumangalam in Madurai district. pic.twitter.com/AuTLml9IUu