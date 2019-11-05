शहर चुनें

मणिपुर: इंफाल के बाजार में आईईडी धमाका, चार पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 10:39 AM IST
थंगल बाजार में आईईडी धमाका हो गया है
थंगल बाजार में आईईडी धमाका हो गया है - फोटो : ANI
मणिपुर के इंफाल के थंगल बाजार में एक आईईडी (इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस) धमाका हो गया है। जिसमें चार पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक घायल हो गया है। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार है।
manipur police ied blast
