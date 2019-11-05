मणिपुर: इंफाल के बाजार में आईईडी धमाका, चार पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक घायल

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MEg2jCdA2A— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमेरिकी सेना की कार्रवाई में मारे गए अल-बगदादी के बाद अब उसकी बहन को तुर्की ने सीरिया से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बगदादी की बहन रश्मिया अवाद आतंकी संगठन से जुड़ी है। जिसके बाद ये कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि वो कई राज उगल सकती है।
5 नवंबर 2019