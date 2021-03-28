बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
manipur news Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak Home Ministry to extend all possible help from NDRF

मणिपुर : उखरूल के शिरुई पहाड़ी पर लगी आग, मुख्यमंत्री ने केंद्र से मांगी मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उखरूल(मणिपुर) Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 09:01 AM IST

सार

  • मणिपुर के शिरुई पहाड़ी पर लगी आग
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने केंद्र सरकार से मांगी मदद
मणिपुर : जंगल में लगी आग
मणिपुर : जंगल में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

मणिपुर के जंगलों में आग लगने की खबर है। ये आग शिरुई पहाड़ी तक फैल गई है। इस आग की घटना पर मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने कहा कि शिरुई चोटी तक फैली आग बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने कहा कि गृह मंत्रालय के अतिरिक्त सचिव से मदद मांगी गई है। इसके अलावा आग बुझाने के लिए एनडीआरएफ से भी मदद मांगी है।
manipur manipur cm manipur chief minister n biren singh fire
India News

