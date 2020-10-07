शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Manipur Earthquake News : Hit Ukhrul With Magnitude Of 4 Point 3 on Richter Scale, National Center for Seismology

मणिपुर: उखरूल में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.3 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 05:06 AM IST
विज्ञापन
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो)
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : iStock

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मणिपुर के उखरूल जिले में बुधवार सुबह करीब 3.32 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी ने जानकारी दी है कि रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.3 आंकी गई है। फिलहाल भूकंप से किसी तरह का नुकसान होने या जानहानि की खबर नहीं मिली है।
विज्ञापन

 
 
Crack SSC CPO SI - Delhi police and CAPF Exam: इन 7 टिप्स की मदद से पाएं 1st पेपर में 180 से अधिक अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national manipur ukhrul national center for seismology

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sapna chaudhary
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: सपना चौधरी ने बेटे को दिया जन्म, जनवरी में इस शख्स से की थी शादी

7 अक्टूबर 2020

मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2020: मुंबई इंडियंस ने पांच साल बाद राजस्थान को हराया, 57 रन की जीत से अंकतालिका में टॉप

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस रेप केस में नया मोड़, बिटिया और एक आरोपी के बीच गहरी दोस्ती की चर्चाएं

6 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के मां बनने पर उठे सवाल तो पति ने लाइव आकर ट्रोलर्स की कर दी बोलती बंद, कहा- 'हमने अपनी मर्जी से शादी की है'

6 अक्टूबर 2020

बिजली का खंभा
Lucknow

यूपी: बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल खत्म, बैठक में समझौता, निजीकरण 15 जनवरी तक टला

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

Covid-19: त्योहारों के दौरान करना होगा इन नियमों का पालन, दिशा-निर्देश जारी

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Char dham Yatra 2020 Latest News: Mostly Pilgrims Not wear Face Mask in kedarnath dham
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम में बढ़ा संक्रमण का खतरा, बिना मास्क के पहुंच रहे ज्यादातर यात्री, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी नहीं

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Black Nag Snake Enter in House and Drink Milk in roorkee, see Photos,
Dehradun

घर में निकल आया काला नाग, देखते ही परिवार ने किया ऐसा काम कि सब हो गए हैरान, तस्वीरें... 

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus Test
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की जांच महज 30 मिनट में, शोधकर्ताओं ने ईजाद की नई तकनीक, मिलेगा सटीक परिणाम

6 अक्टूबर 2020

बिहार चुनाव
National

बिहार : पिछले तीन विधानसभा चुनावों में कैसा रहा है पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन, एक नजर

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited