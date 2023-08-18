Manipur: सीताराम येचुरी समेत चार सीपीआईएम नेता मणिपुर रवाना, बोले- राज्य के हालात खराब, एकजुटता दिखाने का समय

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on a visit to Manipur from August 18 to 20; says, "We are going to express solidarity with the people of Manipur & tell them India is with you...Manipur CM should be sacked. We will do whatever is… pic.twitter.com/OVt4KdBvqA— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023
