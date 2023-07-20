Manipur: ‘आज पहली गिरफ्तारी, दोषियों को दे सकते हैं मृत्युदंड’, महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाने की घटना पर CM

मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं को नग्न करके घुमाने की घटना पर मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने कड़ा रुख अपना लिया है। उन्होंने सभी अपराधियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। सीएम ने बताया कि मामले में पहली गिरफ्तारी आज सुबह की गई है। वहीं, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने घटना को लेकर सीएम से बात की।

मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने गुरुवार को कहा कि वीडियो सामने आने के तुरंत बाद राज्य सरकार ने वीडियो का स्वत: संज्ञान लिया और जांच के आदेश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मणिपुर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई कर आज सुबह पहली गिरफ्तारी की है। फिलहाल मामले में गहन जांच चल रही है। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि सभी अपराधियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए, जिसमें मृत्युदंड की संभावना पर भी विचार किया जाए।

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action…

और पढ़ें

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

शाह का आदेश

अमित शाह ने गुरुवार को मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह से बात की। माना जा रहा है कि गृह मंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्री को 4 मई को हुई इस घटना में शामिल लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि शाह ने सिंह से घटना में शामिल सभी लोगों को पकड़ने के लिए संभावित कदम उठाने और कानून के अनुसार उचित कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। यह है मामला मणिपुर इन दिनों जातीय हिंसा की चपेट में है, लेकिन अब एक वीडियो को लेकर मणिपुर के पहाड़ी इलाकों में तनाव फैल गया है जिसमें दो महिलाओं को नग्न करके घुमाया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह वीडियो चार मई का है और दोनों महिलाएं कुकी समुदाय से हैं, वहीं जो लोग महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमा रहे हैं वो सभी मैतई समुदाय से हैं। आदिवासी संगठन इंडिजिनस ट्राइबल लीडर्स फोरम ने दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। विज्ञापन महिलाएं लगा रहीं छोड़ने की गुहार इंडिजिनस ट्राइबल लीडर्स फोरम के मुताबिक यह घटना राज्य की राजधानी इंफाल से लगभग 35 किलोमीटर दूर कांगपोकपी जिले में 4 मई को हुई। वहीं इस मामले में पुलिस ने अभी तक किसी को गिरफ्तार भी नहीं किया गया है। वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि पुरुष असहाय महिलाओं के साथ लगातार छेड़छाड़ कर रहे हैं जो रो रही हैं और उनसे छोड़ने की गुहार लगा रही हैं।

विज्ञापन