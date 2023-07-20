Manipur: ‘आज पहली गिरफ्तारी, दोषियों को दे सकते हैं मृत्युदंड’, महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाने की घटना पर CM

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं को नग्न करके घुमाने की घटना पर मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने कड़ा रुख अपना लिया है। उन्होंने सभी अपराधियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। सीएम ने बताया कि मामले में पहली गिरफ्तारी आज सुबह की गई है। वहीं, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने घटना को लेकर सीएम से बात की।
मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने गुरुवार को कहा कि वीडियो सामने आने के तुरंत बाद राज्य सरकार ने वीडियो का स्वत: संज्ञान लिया और जांच के आदेश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मणिपुर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई कर आज सुबह पहली गिरफ्तारी की है। फिलहाल मामले में गहन जांच चल रही है। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि सभी अपराधियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए, जिसमें मृत्युदंड की संभावना पर भी विचार किया जाए।
My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action…
