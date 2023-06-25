Manipur: बीरेन सिंह ने की अमित शाह से मुलाकात, मणिपुर के हालात के बारे में बताया; इंटरनेट पर प्रतिबंध फिर बढ़ा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने राज्य की स्थिति के बारे में केंद्रीय मंत्री को जानकारी दी। इस बीच मणिपुर में इंटरनेट पर प्रतिबंध को 30 जून दोपहर एक तीन तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है।
#WATCH | Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi today.
Visuals from earlier in the evening when the CM left the HM's residence. pic.twitter.com/EH6QBQnlEl— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023
