Last rites of a pet parrot, who died on March 5, conducted with traditional Hindu rituals of 'havan' & 'bhoj' in Amroha's Hasanpur y'day; owner Pankaj Kumar says, 'adopted it 5 yrs ago when it couldn't fly because of leg injury, treated him even better than my son' #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/219c1PuAnB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 12, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दिए गए राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने निशाना साधा है। एएनआई के मुताबिक स्वामी ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या की जांच होनी चाहिए।
12 मार्च 2018