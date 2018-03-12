Last rites of a pet parrot, who died on March 5, conducted with traditional Hindu rituals of 'havan' & 'bhoj' in Amroha's Hasanpur y'day; owner Pankaj Kumar says, 'adopted it 5 yrs ago when it couldn't fly because of leg injury, treated him even better than my son' #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/219c1PuAnB