Assam: सार्वजनिक रैली में CM से मिला युवक, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लिए सौंपा आवेदन; सरमा ने दिया यह आश्वासन

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
असम में एक व्यक्ति मजीबुर रहमान ने गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा से मुलाकात की। दरअसल, सीएम सरमा एक सार्वजनिक रैली के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने उनसे मुलाकात की और प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए अपना आवेदन सौंपा। सीएम ने उनसे बातचीत की और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि परसों से उनके घर का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा।
#WATCH | Assam | A man, Majibur Rehman met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today during his public meeting and handed over his application to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme.
The CM had a conversation with him and assured him that the construction of his house would commence… pic.twitter.com/af5k7wBZeN
-
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed