Assam: सार्वजनिक रैली में CM से मिला युवक, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लिए सौंपा आवेदन; सरमा ने दिया यह आश्वासन

असम में एक व्यक्ति मजीबुर रहमान ने गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा से मुलाकात की। दरअसल, सीएम सरमा एक सार्वजनिक रैली के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने उनसे मुलाकात की और प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए अपना आवेदन सौंपा। सीएम ने उनसे बातचीत की और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि परसों से उनके घर का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा।

#WATCH | Assam | A man, Majibur Rehman met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today during his public meeting and handed over his application to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme.

— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

इससे पहले असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने बराक घाटी के कछार और हैलाकंडी जिले में 767 करोड़ रुपये की विभिन्न अवसंरचना परियोजनाओं की शुरुआत की। बराक घाटी के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर आए सरमा ने क्षेत्र के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 18,869 लाभार्थियों को शामिल करते हुए 75 योजनाओं का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने 229 करोड़ रुपये की वित्तीय लागत वाली पांच योजनाएं शुरू कीं और 538 करोड़ रुपये की चार परियोजनाओं की नींव रखी।



सिलचर में एक सार्वजनिक सभा में उन्होंने कहा कि अन्य क्षेत्रों के विकास के साथ-साथ बराक घाटी के परिवहन को बढ़ावा देने को सरकार सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता दे रही है और सिलघाट में एक और पुल का निर्माण किया जाएगा। उन्होंने हैलाकांडी का भी दौरा किया और एक सार्वजनिक रैली को संबोधित किया।



उन्होंने कहा कि यदि बराक घाटी के लोग अलग ‘बराक लैंड’ चाहते हैं तो हम विरोध नहीं करेंगे। हमें इसका विरोध क्यों करना चाहिए? यह बराक घाटी में लिया जाने वाला निर्णय है। हम कुछ नहीं कह सकते। मैं एक मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर एक साथ रहना चाहता हूं। यदि कोई अलग रहना चाहता है तो पहले उसे घाटी के लोगों से सहमति लेनी होगी।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बहुविवाह प्रथा समाप्त करने के लिए विधेयक का मसौदा तैयार किया जा रहा है और इसे दिसंबर तक विधानसभा में पेश किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके अलावा 15 सितंबर के बाद पूरे राज्य में बाल विवाह के खिलाफ अभियान का दूसरा दौर शुरू होगा।

