Video: अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे थे मदद, गुस्साए शख्स ने सरकारी दफ्तर में छोड़ दिया सांप, जानें पूरा मामला

अधिकारियों के उदासीन रवैये से आमजन अक्सर परेशान रहते हैं। कई बार उच्च अधिकारियों से शिकायत भी की जाती है, लेकिन हालात वैसे के वैसे ही रहते हैं। ऐसे में जब गुस्सा सिर से पार निकल जाए तो आदमी कुछ भी कर सकता है। तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां नगर निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से परेशान शख्स ने नगर निगम के कार्यालय में सांप छोड़ दिया।

वीडियो हुआ वायरल

इस घटना का वीडियो हैदराबाद भाजपा के युवा नेता विक्रम गौड़ ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।



A resident released a snake in the GHMC ward office at Alwal, Hyderabad after officials failed to respond to his complaint. The snake had entered his home during the rain.

— Vikram Goud (@VikramGoudBJP) July 26, 2023 यह है मामला

बताया जा रहा है कि हैदराबाद के अलवाल में बारिश के दौरान एक शख्स के घर पर सांप घुस गया था। उसने कई बार ग्रेटर हैदराबाद नगर निगम (जीएचएमसी) के अधिकारियों को फोन किया और सांप पकड़ने का अनुरोध किया। जब कई बार शिकायत करने पर भी किसी ने नहीं सुना तो वह सांप को पकड़कर नगर निगम के वार्ड कार्यालय में ही ले आया और वहां छोड़ दिया। टेबल पर रखा सांप भाजपा नेता ने आगे लिखा कि सोचिए शख्स कितना मजबूर रहा होगा कि उसे यह कदम उठाना पड़ा। वीडियो में भी साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि किसी दफ्तर की टेबल पर एक सांप पड़ा हुआ है, जो आगे बढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहा है। साथ ही पास खड़े व्यक्ति को यह कहते हुए सुना जा सकता है कि उसने एक शिकायत दी थी, हालांकि मामला अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। इस मामले पर जीएचएमसी अधिकारियों से तत्काल प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिली है।

