Video: अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे थे मदद, गुस्साए शख्स ने सरकारी दफ्तर में छोड़ दिया सांप, जानें पूरा मामला

अधिकारियों के उदासीन रवैये से आमजन अक्सर परेशान रहते हैं। कई बार उच्च अधिकारियों से शिकायत भी की जाती है, लेकिन हालात वैसे के वैसे ही रहते हैं। ऐसे में जब गुस्सा सिर से पार निकल जाए तो आदमी कुछ भी कर सकता है। तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां नगर निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से परेशान शख्स ने नगर निगम के कार्यालय में सांप छोड़ दिया।
वीडियो हुआ वायरल
इस घटना का वीडियो हैदराबाद भाजपा के युवा नेता विक्रम गौड़ ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
A resident released a snake in the GHMC ward office at Alwal, Hyderabad after officials failed to respond to his complaint. The snake had entered his home during the rain.
Imagine how compelled he must have been that he had to take this step.#TwitterTillu constantly extols… pic.twitter.com/lXgcpA3kir
