पूजा समितियों को आयकर नोटिस से बौखलाईं सीएम ममता, 13 अगस्त को केंद्र के खिलाफ देंगी धरना

The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals 1/3

These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. #Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees ’. (2/3)