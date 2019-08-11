शहर चुनें

Mamata Banerjee will protest against Center on August 13 for IT notice to Durga Pooja Samiti

पूजा समितियों को आयकर नोटिस से बौखलाईं सीएम ममता, 13 अगस्त को केंद्र के खिलाफ देंगी धरना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 08:22 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कई दुर्गा पूजा समितियों को आयकर नोटिस जारी करने के लिए रविवार को केंद्र की आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि त्यौहारों को कर के दायरे से बाहर रखना चाहिए। बनर्जी ने कहा कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस केंद्र सरकार के कदम के खिलाफ 13 अगस्त को शहर में धरना देगी। 
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि आयकर विभाग ने दुर्गा पूजा आयोजन करने वाली कई समितियों को नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें कर चुकाने को कहा है। हमें अपने सभी राष्ट्रीय त्यौहारों पर गर्व है। यह त्यौहार सबके लिए है और हम नहीं चाहते कि किसी भी पूजा महोत्सव पर कर लगना चाहिए।

गंगा सागर मेले का हवाला देते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार ने वार्षिक उत्सव पर कर हटा दिया था। बनर्जी ने कहा कि बंगाल सरकार ने गंगा सागर मेले पर पूर्व में लगे कर को हटा दिया था। हम विरोध करते हैं और मांग करते हैं कि दुर्गा पूजा और दुर्गा पूजा समितियों पर कर नहीं लगाये जाने चाहिए।






 
mamata banerjee west bengal durga puja 2019 income tax
दीया कुमारी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

अयोध्या मामला: जयपुर राजघराने ने किया दावा, कहा- हम भगवान राम के वंशज

11 अगस्त 2019

This is why Indian women are more likely to have a Vitamin D deficiency
Health & Fitness

भारत में 70 फीसदी महिलाओं में विटामिन डी की कमी, जानें इसके लक्षण और बचाव

11 अगस्त 2019

हिंदी-कक्षा का उद्घाटन
World

जॉर्ज वॉशिंगटन विश्वविद्यालय में निशुल्क हिंदी कक्षाएं शुरू करेगा भारतीय दूतावास

11 अगस्त 2019

उत्तर कोरियाई नेता किम जोंग उन
World

उत्तर कोरिया में किम जोंग की निगरानी में किया गया 'नए हथियार' का परीक्षण

11 अगस्त 2019

रेल कोच में बनाया कार्यालय
Delhi NCR

कबाड़ में न जाएं इसलिए 25 साल पुराने रेलवे के दो डिब्बों में बना दिया ऑफिस, यहीं बैठ रहा स्टाफ

11 अगस्त 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान साथियों संग गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तार अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, अखाड़े में लगाना चाहता था लूट की रकम

11 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पीओके में जुटे 150 आतंकी, नापाक करतूत का जवाब देने को हाई अलर्ट पर सेना

11 अगस्त 2019

अनंतनाग में अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

...जब डोभाल से व्यापारी ने पूछा आपको पता है द्रास कहां है?

11 अगस्त 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

अगर आप पर है सूर्य, शनि और राहु की अशुभ छाया, फिर जरूर करें ये उपाय

11 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिंगल पुरुष सैनिकों को भी मिलेगी बच्चे की देखभाल की छुट्टी, रक्षा मंत्री ने दी मंजूरी 

11 अगस्त 2019

