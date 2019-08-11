पूजा समितियों को आयकर नोटिस से बौखलाईं सीएम ममता, 13 अगस्त को केंद्र के खिलाफ देंगी धरना

The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals 1/3— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2019
These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. #Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees ’. (2/3)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2019
आयकर विभाग ने कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी और उनके पिता के खिलाफ बेनामी कानून के तहत बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। विभाग ने 300 करोड़ रुपये का बंगला और 44 लाख डॉलर कोष को जब्त किया है।
11 अगस्त 2019