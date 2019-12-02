शहर चुनें

'बुलबुल' से हुए नुकसान पर केंद्र ने नहीं की मदद, पीएम ने किया था वादा: ममता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 01:41 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा है कि राज्य को चक्रवात ‘बुलबुल’ से हुई तबाही को लेकर केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कोई राहत राशि नहीं दी गई है।  
पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा में बोलते हुए सीएम बनर्जी ने कहा कि चक्रवात बुलबुल के बाद केंद्र की एक टीम सर्वेक्षण के लिए यहां आई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद भी हमें अभी तक कोई वित्तीय सहायता नहीं मिली है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य को 23811.60 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है और छह लोगों की जान चली गई। पीएम ने ट्वीट किया था कि राज्य को आर्थिक मदद मुहैया कराई जाएगी। लेकिन इसके बाद भी राहत राशि अभी तक नहीं दी गई है। 
Bollywood

स्टेज पर रोईं आलिया भट्ट, ऋषि कपूर ने किया फांसी देने का समर्थन, पांच खबरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

