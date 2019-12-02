'बुलबुल' से हुए नुकसान पर केंद्र ने नहीं की मदद, पीएम ने किया था वादा: ममता

WB CM Mamata Banerjee in state assembly:A team from Center came for survey after cyclone Bulbul.We haven't received any financial assistance yet.The state has suffered loss of Rs 23811.60Cr &6 people lost their lives. PM had tweeted that financial help will be provided.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/5vyCCinPTU— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद अयोध्या मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले के खिलाफ सोमवार की दोपहर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेगा।
2 दिसंबर 2019