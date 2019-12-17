शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mamata Banerjee Government stay all activities of National Population Register in West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर की सभी गतिविधियों पर सरकार ने लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 06:32 AM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के अतिरिक्त सचिव ने राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) को लेकर कोलकाता और हावड़ा नगर निगम के आयुक्त और सभी जिला मजिस्ट्रेटों को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने लिखा कि मुझे आपको सूचित करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में एनपीआर की तैयारी/अपडेशन के बारे में सभी गतिविधियों पर फिलहाल रोक लगा दी गई है।
mamata banerjee mamata government national population register
