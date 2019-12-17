पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर की सभी गतिविधियों पर सरकार ने लगाई रोक

Additional Secretary to West Bengal govt writes to Commissioner of Kolkata&Howrah Municipal Corporation,&all District Magistrates:I'm directed to inform you that all activities regarding preparation/updation of National Population Register (NPR) are hereby stayed in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/L2d4YC2Joc— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ असम में बिगड़े हालात को लेकर राज्य सरकार ने सबकुछ सामान्य होने की बात कही है।
17 दिसंबर 2019