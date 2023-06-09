Opposition Meet: पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक में शामिल होंगे खरगे-राहुल; वेणुगोपाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक में शामिल होंगे। इसकी पुष्टि कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कर दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश को बर्बाद करने वाली ताकतों के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए विपक्ष के लिए एक होने का यह सही समय है। ऐसे में हमारे दोनों नेता 23 जून को पटना में रहेंगे। इससे पहले यह बैठक 12 जून को होनी थी, जिसे राहुल के विदेश दौरे की वजह से ही टालना पड़ा था।
#WATCH | "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the opposition meeting in Patna... It is high time to have a unity between opposition to fight against these forces (BJP) who are ruining the country," says Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on the upcoming… pic.twitter.com/QD9DZKMPCW— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed