Opposition Meet: पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक में शामिल होंगे खरगे-राहुल; वेणुगोपाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक में शामिल होंगे। इसकी पुष्टि कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कर दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश को बर्बाद करने वाली ताकतों के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए विपक्ष के लिए एक होने का यह सही समय है। ऐसे में हमारे दोनों नेता 23 जून को पटना में रहेंगे। इससे पहले यह बैठक 12 जून को होनी थी, जिसे राहुल के विदेश दौरे की वजह से ही टालना पड़ा था।

#WATCH | "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the opposition meeting in Patna... It is high time to have a unity between opposition to fight against these forces (BJP) who are ruining the country," says Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on the upcoming… pic.twitter.com/QD9DZKMPCW