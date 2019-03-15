Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to boycott Lokpal Selection Committee meeting today. In letter to PM says ' A special invitee would not have rights of participation in process of Lokpal and I cannot accept the opposition being made voiceless in this critical matter' (file pic) pic.twitter.com/vMYPDsYw8C— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की पीठ ने सीबीआई से दो हफ्तों के अंदर इस मामले पर जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। यादव ने चिकित्सीय आधार पर जमानत मांगी है।
15 मार्च 2019