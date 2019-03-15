शहर चुनें

India News › Mallikarjun Kharge again boycotted meeting of Lokpal Selection Committee

लोकपाल चयन समिति की बैठक आज, खड़गे ने फिर किया बहिष्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 01:12 PM IST
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने ‘ विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य ’ के तौर पर बुलाए जाने का विरोध करते हुए शुक्रवार को प्रस्तावित लोकपाल चयन समिति की बैठक का बहिष्कार किया है। ‘विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य’ के तौर पर बैठक में बुलाए जाने का विरोध करते हुए खड़गे पहले भी कई बार इस बैठक का बहिष्कार कर चुके हैं।
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लिखे पत्र में कहा कि लोकपाल अधिनियम-2013 की धारा चार में ‘विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य’ के लोकपाल चयन समिति का हिस्सा होने या इसकी बैठक में शामिल होने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि 2014 में सत्तासीन होने के बाद से इस सरकार ने लोकपाल कानून में ऐसा संशोधन करने का कोई प्रयास नहीं किया जिससे विपक्ष की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी का नेता चयन समिति के सदस्य के तौर पर बैठक में शामिल हो सके। 
 

 

congress party mallikarjun kharge कांग्रेस पार्टी lokpal selection committee मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे लोकपाल चयन समिति
