Home ›   India News ›   Major General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar has been approved for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General

रचा इतिहास: मेजर जनरल माधुरी कानिटकर बनेंगी देश की पहली महिला लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 11:23 PM IST
मेजर जनरल डॉ. माधुरी कानिटकर
मेजर जनरल डॉ. माधुरी कानिटकर - फोटो : ANI
मेजर जनरल माधुरी कानिटकर को लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल की अगली रैंक में पदोन्नति देने को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। मेजर जनरल कानिटकर ने इस उपलब्धि के साथ रक्षा क्षेत्र में एक नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर दिया है। खास बात यह है माधुरी कानिटकर के पति राजीव कानिटकर भी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल की रैंक से ही सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं।
