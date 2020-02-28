रचा इतिहास: मेजर जनरल माधुरी कानिटकर बनेंगी देश की पहली महिला लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल

Major General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Major General Medical, Udhampur, has been approved for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant-General. Her husband Lt Gen Rajeev Kanitkar retired from the Army recently. She will be the third woman officer from the defence services to become Lt Gen pic.twitter.com/IqmPn5w7dy— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
