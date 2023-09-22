महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी भीषण आग; 14 लोगों को बचाया गया

मुंबई के उपनगरीय ओशिवारा में हीरा पन्ना मॉल में शुक्रवार दोपहर भीषण आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। बीएमसी के एक अधिकारी ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ लोगों के अंदर फंसे होने की आशंका है, हालांकि अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है।

Maharashtra: Around 14 people were rescued by a team of fire brigade after a level 3 fire broke out in the Hira Panna Mall of the Jogeshwari area: Mumbai Fire Services https://t.co/kNCeMGdz6v