Maharashtra: Walls of chawl collapse earlier this morning which injured and killed people

महाराष्ट्र: सिलेंडर फटने से चौल की गिरी दीवार, चार घायल एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 01:18 PM IST
मलाड में सिलेंडर फटने से दीवार गिर गई (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
मलाड में सिलेंडर फटने से दीवार गिर गई (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI
मुंबई के मलाड के एमएचबी कॉलोनी स्थित चौल के एक घर में सिलेंडर फटने से चौल की दीवार ढह गई। घटना रविवार सुबह करीब नौ बजे मालवाणी में घटित हुई। घटना में चाल लोग घायल हो गए हैं जबकि एक की मौत हो गई है। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
हालांकि यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि सिलेंडर में धमाका क्यों हुआ। इस तरह की आशंका जताई जा रही है कि सिलेंडर आग की चपेट में आने से फट गया था। जिसकी वजह से यह घटना घटीय़ घटना के बाद से चौल के लोगों में डर का माहौल है।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर लाइक करें

