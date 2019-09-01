महाराष्ट्र: सिलेंडर फटने से चौल की गिरी दीवार, चार घायल एक की मौत

Maharashtra: Walls of a chawl at MHB Colony in Malad, Mumbai collapsed earlier this morning, following a cylinder explosion. 4 people injured, 1 dead.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
एयर एशिया के विमान आई5-778 को गोवा हवाईअड्डे से रविवार सुबह आठ बजकर 25 मिनट पर उड़ान भरनी थी। तभी एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल को पता चला कि रनवे पर एक कुत्ता आ गया है। अधिकारियों ने तुरंत इस बात की सूचना पायलट को दी।
1 सितंबर 2019