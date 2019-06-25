शहर चुनें

Maharashtra: The annual Pandharpur Yatra to Vithoba Temple at Pandharpur

महाराष्ट्र: पंढरपुर में विठोबा मंदिर की वार्षिक यात्रा शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 12:02 AM IST
Maharashtra
Maharashtra - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के पंढरपुर में विठोबा मंदिर की वार्षिक पंढरपुर यात्रा शुरू हो गई है। यह यात्रा देहू के संत तुकाराम महाराज गाथा मंदिर से शुरू हुई है। इस यात्रा लोग भारी संख्या में शामिल हुए। महिलाओं ने भी यात्रा में बढ़चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। यात्रा के दौरान पुरुषों और महिलाओं ने खूब डांस भी किया। 
maharashtra temple worship
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

