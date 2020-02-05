शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष विजया रहाटकर ने दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 01:30 AM IST
विजया रहाटकर
विजया रहाटकर - फोटो : फाइल
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र राज्य महिला आयोग की चेयरपर्सन विजया रहाटकर ने अपने पद से मंगलवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया। रहाटकर को भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार ने राज्य महिला आयोग का अध्यक्ष बनाया था। औरंगाबाद की मेयर रह चुकीं रहाटकर भाजा की महिला विंग की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भी हैं। 
maharashtra commission for womens vijaya rahatkar
