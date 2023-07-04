Maharashtra: धुले में दो वाहनों को टक्कर मारते हुए होटल में घुसा ट्रक; दस की मौत, 20 से ज्यादा घायल

Maharashtra | Seven people dead and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned. The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district: Maharashtra Highway Police pic.twitter.com/eDvcQu5D4H

ट्रक का ब्रेक फेल होने की वजह से चालक का वाहन से नियंत्रण छूट गया। ट्रक ने पहले दो वाहनों को टक्कर मारी और फिर बस स्टॉप के पास एक होटल में जा घुसा। इस हादसे में मरने वालों में बस का इंतजार कर रहे कुछ यात्री भी शामिल हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को शिरपुर और धुले के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023 ट्रक का ब्रेक फेल होने की वजह से चालक का वाहन से नियंत्रण छूट गया। ट्रक ने पहले दो वाहनों को टक्कर मारी और फिर बस स्टॉप के पास एक होटल में जा घुसा। इस हादसे में मरने वालों में बस का इंतजार कर रहे कुछ यात्री भी शामिल हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को शिरपुर और धुले के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

