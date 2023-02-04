Maharashtra : आदित्य ठाकरे ने शिंदे को बताया असंवैधानिक मुख्यमंत्री, अपने खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने की दी चेतावनी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
शिवसेना (उद्धव ठाकरे गुट) नेता आदित्य ठाकरे ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे को चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने असंवैधानिक मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे को मेरे खिलाफ विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने की चुनौती दी है। मैं अपनी सीट से इस्तीफा दे दूंगा और उन्हें अपनी सीट से इस्तीफा दे देना होगा। उन्हें मेरे खिलाफ वर्ली से चुनाव लड़ने देना चाहिए।
#WATCH | I've challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat & he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pp0X39H7QE— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023
