महाराष्ट्र: कोविड सेंटर में दोपहर तक नहीं मिला खाना, परेशान होकर धरने पर बैठ गए मरीज

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 07:40 AM IST

सार

  • खाना ना मिलने पर कोरोना के मरीज ने किया धरना प्रदर्शन
  • महाराष्ट्र के कोविड केयर सेंटर में मरीज ने दिया धरना 
  • रसोई गैस सिलिंडर काम ना करने की वजह से खाने में देरी
कोविड-19 के मरीज ने खाना ना मिलने पर किया प्रदर्शन
कोविड-19 के मरीज ने खाना ना मिलने पर किया प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र के शेगांव में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीज कोविड केयर सेंटर के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन करने लगे। मरीजों का आरोप है कि उन्हें दोपहर दो बजे तक खाना नहीं मिल रहा था, जिसकी वजह से वो सेंटर के परिसर में आकर धरना प्रदर्शन करने लगे। 
बुलढाणा जिला के अतिरिक्त जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि मुझे बताया गया था कि खाना बनाने वाले के सिलिंडर ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था, जिस वजह से खाना देने में देरी हुई। जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए मामले में गहन पूछताछ कर रहे हैं।

india news national corona coronavirus corona news corona patient in maharashtra today

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

