Maharashtra: जलगांव के छत्रपति शिवाजी नगर इलाके में इमारत ढही, एक की मौत; बचाव अभियान जारी

महाराष्ट्र में जलगांव के छत्रपति शिवाजी नगर इलाके में इमारत ढहने की खबर है। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। खोज एवं बचाव अभियान जारी है।
#WATCH | One person dead in building collapse in Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area of Jalgaon in Maharashtra; search and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/6TP5sM0a6X— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
