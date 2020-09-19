शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches CM Uddhav Thackeray residence Varsha Bungalow

मुंबईः सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने पहुंचे एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 07:09 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने पहुंचे शरद पवार
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने पहुंचे शरद पवार - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार शनिवार की शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने उनके आधिकारिक आवास वर्षा बंगलो पहुंचे हैं। 
विज्ञापन

एक्सपर्ट्स से जानें, IIT JEE व NEET 2022 में कैसे मिलेगी सफलता, सवाल पूछने के लिए यहां पर रजिस्टर करें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ncp chief sharad pawar cm uddhav thackeray

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर:
Cricket News

MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Score: हार्दिक पांड्या ने आते ही लगाए लगातार दो गेंदों में दो छक्के

19 सितंबर 2020

रवि किशन, अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

अनुराग बोले- 'रवि किशन भी गांजा पीते थे, अब नेता बनने के बाद शायद छोड़ दिया होगा'

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रसोई गैस का सिलिंडर
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना के तहत आपको फ्री में मिलेगा गैस सिलिंडर, 30 सितंबर है आखिरी तारीख

19 सितंबर 2020

आईएनएस विराट
India News

ब्रिटिश और भारतीय नौसेना में सेवाएं देने वाला पहला युद्धपोत था आईएनएस विराट, जानें इसके स्वर्णिम सफर के बारे में

19 सितंबर 2020

रुपये
Personal Finance

बच्चों के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए इन तीन सरकारी योजनाओं में करें निवेश, पैसों से भरी रहेगी जेब

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
IPL 2020 LIVE
Tech Diary

IPL 2020: पूरा मैच लाइव देखने के लिए ये प्लान हैं बेस्ट, रोज 3GB डाटा

19 सितंबर 2020

आईपीएल 2020 : तान्या
Cricket News

IPL 2020: आज से शुरू हो रहे आईपीएल में एंकरिंग करेगी उत्तराखंड की ये सुंदरी, तस्वीरें...

19 सितंबर 2020

जया बच्चन
Bollywood

15 साल की उम्र में जया बच्चन ने फिल्मों में रखा था कदम, विवादों से रहा है पुराना नाता

19 सितंबर 2020

अर्शी खान, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

अर्शी ने साधा कंगना पर निशाना, कहा- ‘पॉलिटिकल एजेंडे के तहत हो रहा सब’

19 सितंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट: छापा मारा तो ऐसे हाल में थे युवक और युवतियां, इन राज्यों से आती थीं लड़कियां

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited