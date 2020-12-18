महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के ओशिवारा में मर्सिडीज कार ने स्कूटी को मारी टक्कर, डिलीवरी बॉय की मौत

Maharashtra: A food app delivery boy died when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit his scooty in Oshiwara area of Mumbai; car driver arrested.— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
"An overspeeding car lost control & jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in hospital later," says Saroj, uncle of deceased pic.twitter.com/qaNdfPRy2B
