महाराष्ट्र: लिफ्ट में फंसने से पांच साल के बच्चे की मौत

अधिकारी ने बताया कि उसे एक निकटतम अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। यह घटना धारावी के पालवाडी के कोजी शेल्टर इमारत में दोपहर करीब 12 बजकर 30 मिनट पर हुई।
A five-year-old boy was crushed to death in a lift accident in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. He had taken the lift to his fourth-floor home and while getting out of it, got stuck between its outer and inner doors: Mumbai Police, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Pd2PVO72ki— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020
