Maharashtra Five prisoners escaped from temporary jail of Yerawada Central Prison breaking window bars

महाराष्ट्र: यरवडा केंद्रीय कारागार की अस्थायी जेल से भागे पांच कैदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 16 Jul 2020 11:10 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के यरवडा केंद्रीय कारागार की अस्थायी जेल से गुरुवार को पांच कैदी भाग गए हैं। ये सभी अस्थायी जेल की खिड़कियां तोड़कर भागे हैं। राज्य जेल विभाग ने जेलों के अंदर कोविड-19 के प्रसार से बचने के लिए नए कैदियों को रखने के लिए अस्थायी जेलों की स्थापना की है। घटना को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
yerwada central jail temporary jail prisoners covid 19

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

