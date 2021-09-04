बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Mumbai ›   Maharashtra Fire breaks out at Jakharia textile factory four injured

बड़ा हादसा: महाराष्ट्र की कपड़ा फैक्टरी में धमाके के बाद लगी भीषण आग, एक की मौत, चार कर्मचारी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: प्रांजुल श्रीवास्तव Updated Sat, 04 Sep 2021 07:29 AM IST

सार

घटनास्थल से एक शव को बरामद कर लिया गया है। वहीं अभी तक चार लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। 

 
जखारिया फैब्रिक लिमिटेड में लगी आग
जखारिया फैब्रिक लिमिटेड में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र के बोईसर में शनिवार सुबह बड़ा धमाका हो गया। यहां की जखारिया फैब्रिक लिमिटेड में तेज धमाके के बाद आग लग गई। इस हादसे में एक कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई। पालघर पुलिस ने बताया कि शव को बरामद कर लिया गया है। वहीं इस घटना में चार कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं, जिन्हें उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। पुलिस व दमकल विभाग की टीम राहत व बचाव कार्य कर रही है। 
india news mumbai maharashtra boisar jakharia fabric ltd
