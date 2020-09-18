शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   maharashtra cylinder blast at Manish Commercial Centre at Annie Besant Road in Worli fire brigade at spot

मुंबई: वर्ली के मनीष कमर्शियल सेंटर में हुआ सिलेंडर धमाका, मौके पर दमकल की टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 10:15 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के वर्ली में एनी बेसेंट रोड पर मनीष कमर्शियल सेंटर में सिलेंडर धमाका हो गया है। दमकल विभाग की एक टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है। घटना के संबंध में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
विज्ञापन


 
Crack RRB Group-D 2020: जानिए रेलवे ग्रुप- D के वेतन, भत्तों और लाभ के बारे में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cylinder blast commercial centre fire brigade

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

loksabha
India News

क्यों मचा है कृषि बिलों पर घमासान, क्या है सरकार का पक्ष और विपक्ष की आपत्तियां?

18 सितंबर 2020

हरसिमरत कौर बादल
India News

कृषि बिल पर उबाल: केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर का इस्तीफा मंजूर, तोमर को मिली जिम्मेदारी 

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटे, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

18 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के पूर्व फार्महाउस मैनेजर का खुलासा और कंगना पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर का पलटवार, पांच खबरें

18 सितंबर 2020

Sikh Regiment
India News

आखिर क्यों चीनी सैनिक एलएसी पर सिख रेजीमेंट के सामने बजा रहे हैं पंजाबी गाने?

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
उर्मिला मातोंडकर, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत के 'सॉफ्ट पॉर्न' वाले बयान पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर का पलटवार, जवाब में कही ये बात

18 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

#NationalUnemploymentDay ट्रेंड पर कंगना का तंज, कहा- 'रोजगार छीन कर राष्ट्रीय बेरोजगारी दिवस मना रहे'

18 सितंबर 2020

सोनम कपूर-आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

पति को 'बदसूरत' कहने वाली लड़की पर भड़कीं सोनम, बोलीं- 'ऐसी बातें सुनना बहुत दर्दनाक'

18 सितंबर 2020

अक्षरा सिंह और अनुभव सिन्हा
Bollywood

'भोजपुरी में नंगा नाच तो क्या बॉलीवुड में पूजा होती है', अक्षरा सिंह ने अनुभव सिन्हा को दिया करारा जवाब

18 सितंबर 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine updates
Health & Fitness

ट्रायल के अंतिम चरण में हैं कोरोना की ये 8 वैक्सीन, जानिए इनके बारे में सबकुछ

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited