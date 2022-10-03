Nana Patole: महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस प्रमुख पटोले का बेतुका बयान, बोले- नाइजीरिया से आए चीते फैला रहे लंपी रोग

देश के कई राज्यों में लंपी वायरस अपने पैर पसार चुकी है। इस वायरस की चपेट में अब तक बीस लाख से ज्यादा पशु आ चुके हैं। इससे बड़ी संख्या में गायों की मौतें हो रही हैं। इस बीच, महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के प्रमुख नाना पटोले ने लंपी बीमारी को बेतुका बयान दिया है।

#WATCH | "This lumpy virus has been prevailing in Nigeria for a long time and the Cheetahs have also been brought from there. Central government has deliberately done this for the losses of farmers," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pic.twitter.com/X3DrkFyMPw