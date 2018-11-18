शहर चुनें

मराठा समुदाय को स्वतंत्र आरक्षण की मिल सकती है मंजूरी, फडणवीस ने दी हरी झंडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 07:22 PM IST
cm devendra fadnavis
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने आज एसईबीसी में मराठा समुदाय को स्वतंत्र आरक्षण देने की बात कही है। महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि हमें पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग की तीन सिफारिशें एक साथ मिली थीं। जिसपर विचार के बाद मराठा समुदाय को स्वतंत्र आरक्षण देने का फैसला लिया गया है। 
फडणवीस ने कहा कि हमने सिफारिशों को स्वीकार कर लिया है। और उन्हें लागू करने के लिए वैधानिक कदम उठाने के लिए एक कैबिनेट उप-समीति गठित की है। 


 

